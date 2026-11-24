Back in December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump laid out his vision for a world split into three major blocs. As delineated in the ‘2025 National Security Strategy’ document, he saw one of the blocs being Asia, in which China would hold the dominant role, while in the Europe bloc, the dominant role would be held either by Russia or key European countries, depending on how any future conflict between European NATO members and Moscow unfolded. But, at the top of this new global order, the U.S. would maintain its overall dominance…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com