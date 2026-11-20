Iraq's Oil Crackdown Sparks New Showdown With Kurdistan
Iraq's Oil Crackdown Sparks New Showdown With Kurdistan
Iraq’s federal government is using its oil-smuggling case against the pro-Iranian militia Kata’ib Hezbollah south of Baghdad to force the Kurdistan Regional Government in the north to hand over more oil and open its fields to federal inspectors. South of Baghdad, the Iraqi PM has ordered federal forces to take over a pipeline at Jurf al-Sakhar (Babil province) that the pro-Iranian militia has been illegally tapping into since at least 2021. Iraqi officials estimate the group made away with hundreds of millions of dollars in crude. Baghdad…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com