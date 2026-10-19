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19.10.2026 17:30:00

Iraq's October Oil Exports Top 3.4 Million Bpd, Nearing Pre-War Levels

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Iraq's oil exports have averaged more than 3.4 million barrels per day so far in October, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair told the state news agency INA on Monday. That puts them close to the 3.3-3.5 million bpd Iraq shipped before the war with Iran choked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The October figure is a jump of about 750,000 bpd from September, when exports averaged 2.65 million bpd according to the oil ministry. Of that, 250,000 bpd moved through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan. Khudair said Iraq is now exporting through…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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