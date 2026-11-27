Iraq’s SOMO has delayed loadings of crude oil cargoes to the tune of between 20 and 30 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources. The reason for the delays has not been established yet, but the cargoes were supposed to be loaded this month; now, only some of them will be loaded, and only during the first ten days of December, the report said. As a result, buyers are looking for alternatives, and Middle Eastern prices have climbed higher. One obvious possibility is that shipping oil out of the Persian Gulf via…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com