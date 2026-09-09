Iran’s Oil Exports Collapse as Hormuz Standoff Drags On

More than six months after the U.S.-Iran war began, shipping traffic at the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, and oil prices are once again closing in on the $100 per barrel mark. The U.S. and Iran remain deadlocked at the start of the seventh month of the conflict. But the U.S. economic pressure on Iran has intensified, while oil flows out from the other Persian Gulf producers are estimated to have rebounded to about two-thirds of pre-war levels with mostly dark transits and shuttle-shipping for ship-to-ship (STS) transfers outside the Strait…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com