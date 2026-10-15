Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’350 1.6%  SPI 20’244 1.4%  Dow 52’178 1.1%  DAX 25’383 0.3%  Euro 0.9277 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’168 -0.4%  Gold 4’171 1.6%  Bitcoin 68’011 0.2%  Dollar 0.8269 -1.0%  Öl 105.6 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Anthropic-IPO: Analyst spricht vom „lächerlichsten Börsengang des Jahres“
Moonshot AI vor dem Börsengang: Chinesisches KI-Startup peilt Hongkong an
So bewegen sich Franken, Euro und US-Dollar
Unicredit nimmt nächste Hürde bei Commerzbank-Übernahme - Aktien im Fokus
Bitcoin könnte laut Ex-BitMEX-Chef Hayes vom möglichen KI-Crash profitieren - Chance für Krypto-Anleger?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

15.10.2026 16:00:00

Iranian Ship Attacks Threaten Middle East Oil Exports as Tanker Traffic Slows

Ölpreis (WTI)
97.97 USD 3.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen
A surge in Iranian drone attacks on commercial ships appears to be weighing on Middle Eastern energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, with 24 attacks reported so far this month. The latest reports from Wednesday morning indicate that two Emirati container ships were struck and sank in the narrow waterway. UBS energy expert Henri Patricot told clients on Wednesday that crude and petroleum-product flows exiting the Gulf of Oman dropped to 9.1 million barrels a day over the past couple of days. The weekly average slipped to 13.5 million, compared…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
UBS-Aktie etwas leichter: Droht bei schärferen Kapitalregeln der Wegzug aus der Schweiz?
DroneShield-Aktie: Schwächere Margen und langsameres Wachstum belasten
SpaceX-Aktie tiefer: Wurde Starlink für die Ukraine gedrosselt? - Brand an Starlink-Antennen auch in Bulgarien
ASML-Aktie klettert: KI-Boom treibt an - Prognose erhöht
Ausblick: NEL ASA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Zinssorgen sind zurück: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Erste Schätzungen: Idorsia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kuros-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Jahresziele angehoben

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.