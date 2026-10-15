Iranian Ship Attacks Threaten Middle East Oil Exports as Tanker Traffic Slows
Iranian Ship Attacks Threaten Middle East Oil Exports as Tanker Traffic Slows
A surge in Iranian drone attacks on commercial ships appears to be weighing on Middle Eastern energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, with 24 attacks reported so far this month. The latest reports from Wednesday morning indicate that two Emirati container ships were struck and sank in the narrow waterway. UBS energy expert Henri Patricot told clients on Wednesday that crude and petroleum-product flows exiting the Gulf of Oman dropped to 9.1 million barrels a day over the past couple of days. The weekly average slipped to 13.5 million, compared…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com