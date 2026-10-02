Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’661 0.3%  SPI 19’397 0.3%  Dow 51’177 0.5%  DAX 25’231 1.2%  Euro 0.9335 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’239 1.0%  Gold 4’138 -1.0%  Bitcoin 70’017 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8289 0.0%  Öl 102.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im September 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Samstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Aktien von NVIDIA und Palantir im Fokus: Sovereign AI wird zur neuen KI-Wette
Gefahr für SpaceX-Aktie? Chinas Raumfahrt drängt auf den Weltmarkt
Rohstoffe im September 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

02.10.2026 21:00:00

Iranian Oil Starts Flowing to Tajikistan Despite U.S. Sanctions Risk

Ölpreis (Brent)
102.61 USD 0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Tajikistan announced that it is now receiving oil and petroleum products from Iran, opening a potential new energy source for a country whose fuel supplies have long been dominated by Russia. The deliveries began in late August, Tajikistan's Energy and Water Resources Ministry told the Asia-Plus news agency, following talks between the two countries on expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The ministry has not disclosed the volume of the shipments, their commercial terms, or how the oil and petroleum products were transported to Tajikistan.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Konzern baut RNA-Portfolio mit Milliarden-Deal in China aus
Ölpreis rutscht ab: Nach Diesel-Streit zwischen Europa und Washington - G7-Staaten geben 100 Millionen Barrel an Vorräten frei
KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne - Anleiherenditen geben nach
Partners Group strukturiert Fonds nach Rücknahmestopp neu - Aktie zieht an
Devisen: Euro gibt deutlich nach - Franken legt zu
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt auf neuen Höchststand - Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: Darum stabilisiert sich der US-Dollar zum Franken
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor wichtigen US-Arbeitsmarktdaten

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 40/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.