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30.09.2026 16:00:00

Iran Warns No Energy Infrastructure Will Be Safe If It Can't Sell Oil

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Iran threatened to attack energy infrastructure across the Middle East if its security isn't guaranteed as it ratcheted up its rhetoric while waiting for the United States to officially respond to a plan Tehran says would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While air attacks by both sides have subsided recently, ships in the key waterway continue to be targeted by Iran, which claims control over the strait despite US assertions that it remains open. "In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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