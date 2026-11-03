Iran War Triples Logistics Costs for Oil Services Firms

Oilfield services companies are paying as much as three times their usual logistics costs in the Middle East, with fuel expenses doubling and labor costs climbing by as much as 40%, as the Iran war continues to disrupt equipment deliveries and project operations. Executives speaking Tuesday at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi described mounting financial pressure from the nine-month conflict, which has damaged infrastructure, forced employee evacuations, and made moving equipment through the Strait of Hormuz increasingly difficult. Alessandro…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com