Iran War Forces a Rewrite of Global Oil Trade Routes
Iran War Forces a Rewrite of Global Oil Trade Routes
Oil prices are about to book yet another weekly gain as the war in the Middle East remains hot, with a pessimistic outlook. Oil exporters from the region are rushing to diversify their export channels, and importers are rushing to diversify their suppliers. The oil market is changing in what may well prove to be an irreversible way. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the biggest export routes for crude oil—and liquefied gas—in the world. Before the first U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, the strait handled close to 20 million barrels daily…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com