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09.11.2026 15:30:00

Iran Moves to Control Oil Terminals in China, Leak Shows

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Iran has been using oil terminals and storage facilities in China to ship its oil to its biggest buyer and keep sanctioned tankers operating despite the U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports, Iran International reported on Monday, citing top-level confidential correspondence of the former Iranian leaders.  Ali Shamkhani, who was a political adviser to the former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, discussed in letters to Hamid Bovard, the former head of the National Iranian Oil Company and currently the acting oil minister as of early October, that…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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