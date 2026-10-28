Iran Eyes $130 Oil While at Least 50 Tankers Sit Stuck in the Gulf

An oil price of $130 per barrel could be one of the scenarios of Iran’s economic planners preparing the budget for the next Iranian year starting March 2027, according to Iranian media. It is not clear yet what baseline Iranian economists will use in next year’s budget, but the Plan and Budget Organization may include a scenario assuming $130 a barrel oil, according to Fars News Agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It is highly unlikely the baseline would be as high as the $130 oil floated…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com