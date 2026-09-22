India’s Russian Oil Imports Slide as Refiners Hunt for Alternatives
India’s Russian Oil Imports Slide as Refiners Hunt for Alternatives
India’s imports of Russian crude fell 16.5% in August and are expected to decline again in September, just as a new U.S. sanctions law gives Washington authority to hit major Russian oil buyers with tariffs of up to 100%. Russian shipments to India dropped to about 2.1 million barrels per day in August from July’s record levels, according to trade data cited by Reuters. Preliminary Kpler data puts September imports at 1.9 million bpd. Russia remains India’s largest crude supplier. The August decline predates the new U.S. law,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com