India Hopes To Take Over Operation Of Venezuelan Oil Fields From PDVSA
India Hopes To Take Over Operation Of Venezuelan Oil Fields From PDVSA
India’s ONGC is poised to take over operation of two Venezuelan oil projects from state-owned PDVSA, which would give the Indian producer direct operational control over assets of the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves. Reuters exclusively reported Wednesday that ONGC expects to sign new agreements “very soon” under Venezuela’s new petroleum law after years of limiting its activities because of U.S. sanctions. Speaking during ONGC’s June-quarter earnings call cited by Reuters, Finance Director Anupam Agarwal…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com