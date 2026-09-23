Imperial Oil Becomes First Major Alberta Energy Company to Oppose Separatism

Imperial Oil chief executive John Whelan has stated his opposition to Alberta separatism, making this the first major energy company in the province to take a public position on the movement, Financial Post reported, citing Bloomberg. "As a national company, we believe a united Canada is the strongest position we can take to face the challenges and opportunities ahead," Whelan told a Calgary conference, adding that "Canada and Alberta work best when people, products, energy and investment can move freely and reliably across the country." …Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com