How Much Oil Is Really Getting Through the Strait of Hormuz?
How Much Oil Is Really Getting Through the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump says the U.S. has effectively reopened the Strait of Hormuz, with 18 million barrels of oil reportedly crossing under American protection on Tuesday, close to the roughly 20 million bpd that moved through before the war. The problem is that nobody outside the U.S. government can yet verify Tuesday’s number, and the shipping data we normally rely on has become unusually difficult to read. Kpler recorded 11 visible commodity-vessel crossings Tuesday, while Lloyd’s List Intelligence recorded roughly 12 transits a day from August…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com