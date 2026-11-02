How Iran Just Broke the U.S. Oil Shield In Saudi Arabia Yet Again

The attacks last week in Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura (again), by the Iran-backed Houthis (again), which pushed oil prices up (again), once more underlined the powerlessness of the region to properly defend itself from Iran and its network of proxies and the redundancy of the billions of dollars’ worth of defence equipment the region’s countries bought from the U.S. to do precisely this. Aside from reminding Washington and its allies that Tehran can strike wherever and whenever it chooses to in the region, the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com