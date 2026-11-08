How Big Oil Became the AI Industry's Favorite Customer

Artificial intelligence companies are deepening their ties with the fossil fuel industries as some of the biggest names in the tech world make massive deals with energy companies, both to power their energy-hungry data centers and to embed machine learning into the energy sector itself. Already, the artificial intelligence boom is causing a natural gas surge in the United States, and experts expect that data center hyperscalers will greatly extend the life of fossil fuels in the global energy mix, even as the world continues to shatter clean energy…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com