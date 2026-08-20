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21.08.2026 01:00:00

Houthis Move to Gain Complete Control Over Crucial Bab el-Mandeb Oil Chokepoint

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The Yemeni Houthis are planning to seize land along the Yemeni coast in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, tightening their control of the chokepoint. The information comes from the minister of information in the government that the Houthis are fighting in Yemen and suggests further disruption to marine traffic on one of the world’s busiest trade routes. “The Houthi militia... is working to create the conditions for seizing control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait by expanding its presence along the western coast and attempting to control strategic…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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