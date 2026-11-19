Analysts are touting the remarkable recovery in crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf, which have jumped close to pre-war levels in recent months. The oil market reflects the bearish sentiment, with Brent Crude prices sliding in the past weeks to around $92 per barrel, down from a recent peak of over $118 per barrel in late October. The market and most analysts assume that the steady flow of crude oil from the Strait of Hormuz and the entire Middle Eastern region will continue into the next months, rebalancing supply and demand and even tipping…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com