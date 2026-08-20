Hormuz Oil Crisis Accelerates Global EV Sales
Hormuz Oil Crisis Accelerates Global EV Sales
Global electric vehicle sales have surged this year following the oil supply disruption in the Middle East and the second oil price shock in four years. The accelerating EV adoption that began with the spike in oil and fuel prices earlier this year is set to remain a trend in the global markets and could push the share of EVs in the passenger fleet above earlier expectations, analysts at Wood Mackenzie say. Challenges to accelerated adoption still remain, including the need for billions of U.S. dollars in investments in critical battery minerals…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com