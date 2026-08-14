Hormuz Attacks Push Oil Toward $100 Despite US Crude Build

Brent heads toward a 5% weekly gain as stalled US-Iran talks and Hormuz attacks push oil prices toward $100. Friday, August 14, 2026 Crude oil prices are set to post a 5% weekly gain after this week quashed hopes (for the umpteenth time) of a negotiated US-Iran settlement, with Tehran ratcheting up its strikes on ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, whilst the White House doubled down on its maritime blockade of Iranian crude. The unusually high, 17-million-barrel build in US crude inventories has offset a little part of the overall…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com