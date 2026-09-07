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07.09.2026 07:50:00

High Crude and LNG Prices Weigh on India’s Oil and Gas Sector

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Supply of fuel oil for the shipping industry is getting squeezed by the war-driven tightness in diesel fuel, as refiners prioritize the latter over the former, Reuters has reported, with Asia set to suffer the most severe blow. The shortage is seen at 218,000 barrels daily in the current quarter, according to Energy Aspects, as quoted by Reuters, which would be the first quarter of a shipping fuel shortage since 2025. At that time, the shortage was much smaller, at just 6,000 barrels daily. “Due to the protracted supply disruption in the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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