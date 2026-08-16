Have Middle East Oil Flows Rebounded to 15 Million Bpd as U.S. Claims?
Have Middle East Oil Flows Rebounded to 15 Million Bpd as U.S. Claims?
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright this week said that the oil exports from the Middle East have rebounded to 15 million barrels per day (bpd) and even topped the pre-war average of 20 million bpd on Sunday. Vessel-tracking services and commodity analysts are baffled and struggling to reconcile these numbers with their observations of tanker loadings and traffic in the region. Ship-tracking data shows oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz are, at best, half the volume cited by Secretary Wright. Of all oil exports out of the Middle East,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com