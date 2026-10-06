Halliburton Shuns Falklands Oil Project

One of the world’s largest oilfield service providers has refused to get involved in the Sea Lion oil project off the coast of the Falkland Islands, amid a step-up in pressure from the Argentine president on the companies leading the work. Halliburton, in fact, refuses to take part in any oil or gas development around the contested islands. The company’s declaration of non-involvement follows contacts with the Argentine government, Halliburton has said. These contacts, according to the company, featured “questions concerning criminal…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com