Guyana Oil Exports Set to Surpass 1 Million Barrels per Day for First Time

Guyana, one of the world's newest oil exporters, is poised to surpass one million barrels per day in crude oil exports for the first time this December, marking another extraordinary milestone for the small South American country. According to Bloomberg, December's preliminary loading schedule includes 33 million barrels of crude exports, equivalent to approximately 1.06 million bpd. The first shipment of the country's new Uaru crude grade is scheduled for December 11–12, with total Uaru exports expected to reach four million barrels during…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com