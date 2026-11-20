Guyana Oil Boom Rekindles Frontier Drilling Appetite
Guyana Oil Boom Rekindles Frontier Drilling Appetite
Exxon announced this week that total oil production in Guyana had topped 1 million barrels. Guyana’s transformation into a formidable oil power is now motivating other oil majors to seek opportunities to replicate Exxon’s story. It is quite easy to see why. Exxon, along with its partners Hess Corp. and CNOOC, spent billions on developing the Stabroek Block offshore the tiny South American country. The investment paid off with a string of discoveries opening up resources estimated at over 11 billion barrels of crude. With this year’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com