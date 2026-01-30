Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’188 0.3%  SPI 18’220 0.3%  Dow 48’896 -0.4%  DAX 24’539 0.9%  Euro 0.9161 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’948 1.0%  Gold 4’871 -9.5%  Bitcoin 65’086 0.7%  Dollar 0.7717 0.9%  Öl 70.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335SAP345952NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526ABB1222171
Top News
Gold und Silber fallen weiter - Unsicherheit um künftige US-Geldpolitik belastet
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: China erteilt wohl Freigabe für DeepSeek-Chips
Bitcoin-Treasury-Check: Aktien von Metaplanet und MicroStrategy im Vergleich
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
eToro entdecken
30.01.2026 20:05:22

Gold Tailspins Amid Profit-taking, Fed Chair Announcement, PPI Release

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were in freefall on Friday as traders locked in profits from recent gains. In addition, the naming of the next candidate for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair and today's producer price data pushed the U.S. dollar higher, weighing on the yellow metal.

Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery nosedived by $604.50 (or 11.37%) to $4,713.90 per troy ounce. However, gold prices skyrocketed by $388.30 per troy ounce (8.98%) for this month and have increased for six consecutive months.

Front Month Comex Silver for February delivery also were in freefall by $35.747 (or 31.35%) to $78.290 per troy ounce. However, silver prices also skyrocketed by $8.1560 (or 11.63%) per troy ounce for this month, increasing for the ninth consecutive month.

In January, gold and silver prices soared by around 17% and 39% respectively.

Yesterday, Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery hit a new record closing high at $5,318.40 per troy ounce after eight consecutive sessions of gains. As a result, investors today opted to book profits.

The U.S. Fed held interest rates steady at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on January 28. The Fed's economic outlook has diminished expectations of any near-term rate cuts. The Fed had instituted rate cuts thrice consecutively in late 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been criticizing current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for keeping rates too high.

With Powell's tenure coming to an end by mid-2026, Trump announced his intent to nominate Kevin Warsh, who served as a Fed governor from 2006 until 2011, as Powell's successor. Warsh's appointment requires Senate confirmation.

Economists are a bit "surprised" with Trump's pick, as Warsh is a "hawkish leaning" banker, supporting higher interest rates in an inflationary environment.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 97.00, up by 0.72 (or 0.75%) today.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics data revealed that month-on-month producer prices rose 0.5% in December 2025, the largest gain in three months, accelerating from a 0.2% increase in November.

Year-over-year, producer prices rose 3.0% in December, unchanged from the previous month.

The month-on-month core producer prices (excluding food and energy) jumped by 0.7% from the previous month in December and on an year-over-year basis, core prices rose by 3.3%.

A funding bill passed by Congress last year to run the U.S. government is lapsing by midnight tonight.

After hectic parleys between Senate Democrats and Republicans and the White House, a deal has been reportedly struck to pass five bills to finance a large portion of the government spending except the Department of Homeland Security.

Recently, immigration officials fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, triggering public anger.

Reflecting on this, a few Democrats threatened to halt any funding that would include bankrolling the DHS, which was a sticking point in the negotiations.

Though today's bill strips DHS funding, it has to pass back to the House from the Senate. The House is in recess, with a vote not likely to happen until Monday.

Hence, the likelihood of a partial shutdown at least for a brief period appears inevitable.

Despite Trump's ultimatum to Iran to negotiate on a nuclear deal before time runs out or face severe attacks, Iran has refused to bow to U.S. pressure.

Yesterday, Iran's army announced adding 1,000 new "strategic" drones.

With Iran's neighbors pushing for diplomacy, tension still persists in the Middle East. Turkey has come forward to mediate a solution.

In Europe, Russia has consented to pause strikes on Ukraine until February 1 owing to Trump's appeal.

Trump made the request to support Ukrainians who are facing a "harsh winter" with heating equipment made inactive after Russian strikes on energy installations.

Russia is yet to take positive steps on the U.S.-authored peace proposal though Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to expedite the deal.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’602.76 11’417.58
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’899.20 3’536.43
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’931.58 3’572.33
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 741.88 667.30
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 30’975.33 28’568.07
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 344.58 184.56
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 83.57 58.37
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’460.13 1’873.19

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: China erteilt wohl Freigabe für DeepSeek-Chips
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt

Top-Rankings

Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Januar 2026
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 05/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:16 Mexiko warnt vor humanitärer Krise in Kuba nach US-Drohung
20:14 Aktien New York: Trumps Fed-Nominierung bringt Verluste mit sich
19:51 GNW-News: Dictador ernennt Will Smith zum Global Artistic Director und schlägt damit ein visionäres neues Kapitel für den Premiumrum-Hersteller auf
19:44 ROUNDUP: Gold und Silber weiten Verluste aus - Fed-Nominierung belastet
19:16 Trump: Mehr Kriegsschiffe in Richtung Iran unterwegs
19:07 USA verhängen neue Sanktionen gegen iranische Politiker
18:58 Aktien Wien Schluss: Leitindex ATX gewinnt halbes Prozent
18:31 US-Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste - Fed-Nominierung bewegt wenig
18:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne nach Trumps Fed-Nominierung
18:20 ROUNDUP: Merz sieht Webers EU-Reformvorschläge skeptisch