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11.08.2026 19:00:00

Gold Nears Two-Month High Ahead of Wednesday's CPI Report

Goldpreis
4368.48 USD -0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold pushed toward $4,450 an ounce Tuesday, its best level in about two months, as a stalled U.S.-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz kept oil elevated and traders braced for a Wednesday inflation report that could decide whether a September Fed rate hike is really off the table. Silver pushed above $65 for a second straight session, extending its climb to a seven-week high. The rally traces back to Friday's jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy shed 23,000 positions in July. That knocked the market's odds of a September hike down to…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Goldpreis 4’368.48 -20.49 -0.47

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