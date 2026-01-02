|
02.01.2026 19:54:16
Gold Moves Modestly Lower After Initial Move To The Upside
Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln
Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.Jetzt informieren
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher at the start of trading, the price of gold gave back ground over the course of the session on Friday.
Gold for January delivery fell $11.20 or 0.3 percent to $4,314.40 an ounce after reaching a high of $4,350.60 an ounce.
The price of gold extended the pullback seen in the previous session and moved sharply lower for the week, plunging by $220.40 or 4.9 percent.
The steep drop for the week marked the biggest one-week percentage decline since the week ended June 18, 2021.
Geopolitical concerns contributed to the initial jump by gold prices, although buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading.
Traders subsequently resumed the profit taking seen earlier in the week after the price of gold reached record highs last Friday.
|Name
|Kaufen
|Verkaufen
|Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro
|11’397.15
|10’826.55
|Gold Krügerrand 1 oz
|3’518.80
|3’356.63
|Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz
|3’548.02
|3’390.71
|Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge
|669.50
|633.37
|Goldbarren 250 g - philoro
|27’985.35
|27’091.29
|Silber CombiBar® 100 g
|311.05
|206.43
|Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz
|70.03
|56.39
|Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller
|2’105.49
|1’796.35
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Hang Seng letztlich stärker - Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen
Am Freitag blieb der heimische Aktienmarkt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich nicht für eine Richtung entscheiden. Die US-Börsen wechseln ebenso häufig das Vorzeichen. Vor dem Wochenende ging es in Hongkong aufwärts, während die Börsen in Tokio und Festlandchina geschlossen blieben.