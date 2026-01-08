Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’351 0.2%  SPI 18’407 0.1%  Dow 49’278 0.6%  DAX 25’127 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’904 -0.3%  Gold 4’448 -0.2%  Bitcoin 72’925 0.2%  Dollar 0.8000 0.3%  Öl 61.8 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Bitcoin unter Druck: Der leise Rückzug der Langfrist-Investoren und der Blick auf 2026
Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
Erstmals seit 2019: Alphabet-Aktie überholt Apple bei der Marktkapitalisierung und jagt nun NVIDIA
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
Suche...
08.01.2026 19:54:09

Gold Ends Flat Amid Increasing Dollar, U.S. Jobs Data, Geopolitical Tensions

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - As investors parsed today's U.S. economic reports, gold prices held ground on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar index moved higher and geopolitical tensions continued to intensify.

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery gained incrementally by 40 cents (or 0.01%) to $4,449.70 per troy ounce.

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery tumbled by $2.4190 (or 3.14%) to $74.716 per troy ounce.

In the U.S. today, data released by Challenger, Gray and Christmas revealed that employers in the U.S. had announced 35,553 job cuts in December 2025 (down from 71,321 in November).

In 2025, there were 1,206,374 job cuts, a 58% increase over the previous year, with more job losses happening in the tech sector at 154,445.

Separately, the U.S. Labor Department revealed that initial jobless claims rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 208,000 for the week ending January 3, matching market expectations. The four-week average of jobless claims decreased to 211,000 from 219,000 in the previous week.

Continuing jobless claims increased to 1,914,000 for the week ending December 27, 2025, from 1,858,000 in the previous week.

Market participants are anticipating tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls data release, which plays a vital role in shaping the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 98.93, up by 0.25 (or 0.25%) today.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently displaying that investors are betting on just an 11.6% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming January 27-28 meeting.

The Bloomberg Commodity Index and the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index are set to undergo the yearly five-day process of resetting their commodity indexes to reflect charges in commodities futures prices. Traders preferred a "wait-and-watch" approach until the changes commence tomorrow.

U.S. legislators have formulated a bill which empowers U.S. President Donald Trump to penalize countries that buy Russian oil. The U.S. and the West have been accusing Russia of utilizing petrodollar revenue to continue its war with Ukraine.

Under this new bill, which goes for a vote by next week, China, India, Brazil and other countries that buy subsidized Russian oil could be slammed with 500% tariffs.

In the ongoing efforts to implement the U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.K. and France have announced readiness to deploy their troops at ground level in Ukraine after the ceasefire.

Russia, however, has warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would become "legitimate combat targets".

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case about the legality of Trump's tariffs in the coming days.

Experts view that any ruling that sets aside Trump's powers to impose tariffs could be a setback to him politically and also serve a big blow to the U.S. economy. However, analysts estimate that Trump may use alternate statutes to re-impose the tariffs.

In Iran, the civil unrest that broke out in December against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei administration's failure to tackle rising inflation and the drop in the Iranian Rial is expanding. Trump has already warned Iran against the use of violence to combat the protest and that the U.S. would intervene in such a case.

Following last Saturday's capture of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the U.S. forces, Trump has asserted that the U.S. will run Venezuela and utilize its rich oil reserves for years.

Data from the People's Bank of China showed that the central bank continued its gold purchase for the fourteenth straight month with holdings amounting to 74.15 million fine troy ounces at the end of December compared to 74.12 million in November.

The value of these reserves has increased to $319.45 billion.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’889.94 11’275.95
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’675.40 3’494.31
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’705.92 3’529.79
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 699.29 659.35
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 29’216.05 28’214.80
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 327.53 208.39
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 78.49 60.09
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’261.46 1’915.15

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
DroneShield-Aktie mit Atempause: Rekordaufträge, neue Führung und ADF-Kooperation
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
Allianz-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt höheres Hold-Rating
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Orcel dämpft Spekulationen um UniCredit-Übernahme
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:19 Einsatz von Torhüter Kobel auf der Kippe - Kovac: 'Versuchen alles'
20:01 ROUNDUP: Ermittler aus Minnesota beklagen Behinderung ihrer Arbeit
20:00 Landesweiter 'Internet-Blackout' im Iran
19:55 Macron: Frankreich stimmt gegen Mercosur-Handelsdeal
19:45 Iran-Proteste auch in Millionenstadt Maschhad - 'Wie Krieg'
19:43 Aktien New York: 'Old Economy' hilft Dow voran - Gewinnmitnahmen bei Chip-Aktien
19:38 WDH: US-Senat will Kongresszustimmung für Truppen in Venezuela
19:12 US-Senat will Kongresszustimmung für Truppen in Venezuela
19:10 Tödliche Schüsse: Ermittler aus Minnesota beklagen Behinderung ihrer Arbeit
19:09 Russland greift Krywyj Rih mit Raketen an