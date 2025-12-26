Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’647 -0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9297 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’528 1.1%  Bitcoin 68’879 0.2%  Dollar 0.7898 0.3%  Öl 61.0 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Mit Kakeibo einfach und langfristig Geld sparen
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Wie viel Verlust ein Investment in SHIBA INU von vor 1 Jahr eingefahren hätte
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Chainlink von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Psychologie an der Börse: Wie sich Kognitive Verzerrungen auf Entscheidungen auswirken und wie Anleger sie vermeiden können
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.12.2025 19:58:40

Gold Climbs Sharply Amid Geopolitical Turmoil, Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Gold prices posted sharp gains on Friday, scaling a fresh record high, as ongoing geopolitical conflicts as well as a fresh U.S military offensive in Nigeria raised the safe-haven demand for the precious metal.

Front Month Comex Gold for December delivery jumped by $48.50 (or 1.08%) to $4,529.10 per troy ounce. Gold skyrocketed by $167.70 (or 3.85%) per troy ounce for the week.

Front Month Comex Silver for December delivery skyrocketed by $5.455 (or 7.68%) to $76.486 per troy ounce. Silver catapulted by $9.6410 (or 14.42%) per troy ounce for this week.

Notably, this is a new record high for both gold and silver prices, which have increased consecutively for three and five weeks, respectively.

U.S. President Donald Trump has long been accusing Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela of promoting narco-trade that percolates into the U.S., causing an opioid crisis.

Since September, Trump's administration has launched dozens of strikes on vessels linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean which the U.S. claimed had drug cargoes.

However, Maduro has refuted all the U.S. allegations and counter-claimed that Trump is conspiring to seize the rich oil reserves of Venezuela (303 billion barrels per 2023 estimate). Maduro called for U.N. intervention to defend their nation.

For the past few days, the U.S. military has ramped up its military presence around Venezuela.

Trump ordered a "total naval blockade" of all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuela, and eventually, the U.S. military seized two oil tankers.

On Monday, Trump went on to state that the U.S. would either keep the seized oil to its strategic reserves or may sell it on the open market. Trump also affirmed that the U.S. would sell the captured vessels. Trump even hinted that the U.S. would probably force Maduro out of power.

On Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council urged the U.S. to refrain from aggressive moves.

China and Russia condemned these offensives by the U.S.

Being the major buyer of Venezuelan oil, China stands to lose a lot. Experts have warned that any direct intervention by China in support of Venezuela could further inflame the crisis.

In Europe, as Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Christmas Eve, Ukrainian drones targeted oil reserves at Temryuk port and a gas processing plant in Russia's Orenburg region.

Of note, without naming Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished death for "Putin" in his Christmas Eve address to the nation.

Meanwhile, diplomatic measures by the U.S. to end the war are slowly gathering steam.

After remarking positively about the calls with U.S. envoys, Zelenskyy stated that the new 20-point peace proposal is about 90% ready. Zelenskyy is set to meet Trump at Mar-A-Lago this Sunday to take things further.

Russia has accused European nations of blocking the peace talks but commented that the negotiations are making "slow but steady" progress.

Analysts are waiting to see how both nations agree on "territorial concessions."

In a fresh development in West Africa, in a joint operation, the U.S. carried out strikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria's Sokoto province. Nigeria has hinted at more such joint strikes on the ISIS militants.

Expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve have grown larger after Trump's recent remarks where he stated that he wants the next Fed Chair to keep interest rates low. Trump has been calling for reducing rates to as low as 1%.

Trump also underscored that he would want the incumbent to never disagree with him.

After cutting benchmark rates thrice this year, the Fed has brought rates down to the 3.50% to 3.75% range.

Currently, traders have raised their bets on a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed to 17.7% (up from 13% days before) in its January 27-28 meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’859.96 11’330.57
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’666.56 3’511.05
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’697.01 3’546.69
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 697.61 662.51
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 29’144.39 28’351.35
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 321.62 218.77
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 71.07 61.01
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’222.50 1’919.68

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musks SpaceX vor Mega-Börsengang 2026? Das sind die Folgen für die Tesla-Aktie
Apple-Aktie im Blick: iKonzern kürt Gewinner - das sind die iPhone- und Watch-Apps des Jahres 2025
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Top-Rankings

KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:01 Aktien New York: Kaum verändert - S&P zum Start erneut mit Rekordhoch
19:02 ROUNDUP 3: Rückt der Frieden näher? Selenskyj will bald Trump treffen
18:45 Selenskyj sieht neue russische Bedrohung aus Belarus
18:17 ROUNDUP 2: Rückt der Frieden näher? Selenskyj will bald Trump treffen
17:48 Darum notieren die Ölpreise deutlich tiefer
17:32 US-Anleihen: Leichte Gewinne - Keine Daten und wenig Handelsvolumen
17:24 ROUNDUP: Russischer Luftangriff auf Charkiw
17:05 Darum bleibt der Euro unter 1,18 US-Dollar
19:06 Gold und Silber erklimmen neue Rekorde - Bitcoin wenig bewegt
16:41 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - S&P erneut mit Rekordhoch