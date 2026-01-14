Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’027 -0.3%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9313 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’635 1.1%  Bitcoin 77’419 1.4%  Dollar 0.8002 -0.1%  Öl 66.3 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Barclays Investmentausblick Q1 für 2026: Aktien haben gegenüber Anleihen die Nase vorn
NVIDIA-Aktie im Anlegerfokus: Trumps Exportgenehmigung für China und Milliarden-Kooperation mit Eli Lilly
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
So lohnend wäre ein Dogecoin-Investment von vor 10 Jahren gewesen
Hätte sich eine Kapitalanlage in Tether von vor 1 Jahr gerechnet?
Suche...
14.01.2026 19:49:59

Gold Climbs Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions, Tariff Uncertainty

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Regaining ground lost yesterday, gold prices climbed to new highs on Wednesday, as intensifying U.S.-Iran tensions drove investors to safe-haven bets.

Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery moved higher by $37.10 (or 0.81%) to $4,626.30 per troy ounce. Notably, this is a new record high for gold prices.

Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery skyrocketed by $4.9920 (or 5.81%) to $90.869 per troy ounce. Notably, this is also a new record high for silver prices, which were up for four consecutive sessions.

In Iran, authorities are dealing strictly with protestors demonstrating against the ruling government.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump earlier messaged them that help was on the way for the demonstrators.

While the administration "blacked out" broadband connectivity, details of the protests were shared after Elon Musk's SpaceX allowed free Starlink internet.

Reports of authorities executing the rebels by hanging prompted Trump to caution Iran that the U.S. would respond forcefully.

Iran's judiciary chief has avowed fast-tracking trials for suspects. The death toll runs greater than hundreds, while several protestors have been imprisoned.

Unmoved by Trump's threats, Iran warned its neighbors that it would hit the U.S. bases in Arab countries if the U.S. conducts air strikes on Iran.

Trump had also warned of imposing a new 25% tariff on nations trading with Iran.

In South America, after taking control of Venezuela by ousting its President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, Trump has accelerated ways to utilize Venezuela's crude oil to benefit the U.S.

Yesterday, Trump stated that the U.S. is working "very well" with Venezuelan authorities and announced that several Americans detained in Venezuela have been now released.

Venezuela has agreed to send millions of barrels of oil to refineries in the U.S and currently around 50 million barrels of oil (worth $4.2 billion) is heading to the U.S.

Even while a U.S peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war is developing, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine. So far, Russia has been uncooperative to Trump's peace initiatives.

In the U.S., the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation against Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell, centering on the cost overruns in a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters.

While Powell remarked that the probe is a consequence of disregarding Trump's calls on interest rates, around nine leading central bankers have written a joint letter to Powell expressing solidarity with him.

While delivering a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump remarked that Powell will be gone soon.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that producer prices rose 0.2% month-over-month in November 2025, accelerating from a 0.1% increase in October, matching market expectations.

Core producer prices (excluding food and energy) remained unchanged from the previous month in November of 2025 following a 0.3% increase in October, below market expectations of a 0.2% increase.

Producer Prices increased 3% in November of 2025 over the same month in the previous year.

The U.S. Census Bureau revealed that retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in November 2025, bouncing back from a 0.1% dip in October.

The Purchase Index in the U.S. released by the Mortgage Bankers Association of America increased to 184.60 points in January 9 from 159.30 points of the previous week.

A crucial ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the legality of Trump's authority to impose tariffs has been postponed again, leaving the trade-related uncertainty to linger for some more days.

Investor expectations on a rate cut by the U.S. Fed this month-end remains diminished with 95.0% traders betting that the Fed would keep the rates unchanged in its upcoming January 27-28 meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’367.10 11’668.17
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’824.74 3’614.20
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’856.50 3’650.89
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 727.71 681.97
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 30’388.80 29’195.18
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 373.55 246.97
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 92.80 72.13
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’721.62 2’302.64

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
Aktien von TKMS, Rheinmetall & RENK im Minus: Gewinnmitnahmen oder nachhaltige Schwäche?
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:10 Notstandsmaßnahmen gegen verzweifelte Lage in Kiew
20:10 Welches Gesetz Merz streichen würde
20:09 Aktien New York: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken unter Druck
19:45 KORREKTUR: Merz wirft SPD wegen Erbschaftsteuer Verunsicherung vor
19:43 Merz kritisiert Umgang mit Bas auf Arbeitgebertag
19:42 ROUNDUP: Aktivisten: Mehr als 3.400 Demonstranten im Iran getötet
19:29 Debatte um Eingriffe gegen teure Lebensmittel
19:28 EU-Parlament verurteilt US-Äußerungen zu Grönland
19:28 Merz räumt Fehler bei Kommunikation der Koalition ein
19:26 KORREKTUR/Umfrage: Viele Mütter würden länger arbeiten