Further Oil Price Spikes Could Rekindle Recession Fears

This week’s oil price surge sharply raised the odds of a Fed interest rate hike next week and re-launched the recession conversation, for the first time since the early weeks of the Iran war. The price spike this week saw Brent Crude prices topping $100 per barrel for the first time since July and the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, exceeding $100 a barrel as well, after the U.S.-Iran tensions escalated again with no talks of a deal in sight. For six months during the Iran war, the global and U.S. economies have remained resilient in the face…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com