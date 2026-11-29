Falklands Oil Boom Reignites Tensions Between Britain and Argentina
Falklands Oil Boom Reignites Tensions Between Britain and Argentina
The United Kingdom and Argentina have reignited a long-standing dispute over the Falkland Islands following the announcement of an Israeli-U.K. venture to conduct oil exploration off the island’s coast. Argentina has launched legal action against the project over environmental concerns related to the development. The Israeli oil and gas exploration company Navitas Petroleum announced plans to commence drilling on the first phase of the Sea Lion Northern Development Area (NDA1), located around 220 km off the Falkland Islands in March next…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com