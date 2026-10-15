Exxon’s Oil Boom Could Keep Guyana’s Gas at Home
Exxon’s Oil Boom Could Keep Guyana’s Gas at Home
Guyana has turned into something of an oil celebrity with billions of barrels discovered by Exxon off the coast of the tiny South American country. With the oil riches came gas, too, and there were plans to add LNG to Guyana’s export goods. Yet now the government is considering keeping the gas for the domestic market. Guyana’s crude oil exports are about to end the year on a high note and a daily rate of over 1 million barrels, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. It only took the country 10 years to go from no oil production…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com