Europe's Next Energy Crisis Won't Be a War, It'll Be Peak Oil
Europe's Next Energy Crisis Won't Be a War, It'll Be Peak Oil
Europe is currently contending with its third energy crisis in four years against the backdrop of near-constant global geopolitical friction and fracas. The continent’s over-reliance on foreign fossil fuel imports has been thrown into sharp relief in recent months and years as the European Union has struggled to catch its breath and stabilize markets in the vanishingly short time spans between global oil shocks. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, Europe as a whole depended on Russian producers for 40 percent of the continent’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com