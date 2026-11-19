The European Union wants countries to stockpile the fuels they actually use, following a nine-month Middle East conflict that has exposed a problem with Europe's emergency oil reserves: having enough oil in storage doesn't necessarily mean having enough diesel or jet fuel. The European Commission is preparing changes that would require member states to align their emergency reserves more closely with national fuel consumption and refining capacity, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg on Thursday. Under existing rules, EU countries must maintain…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com