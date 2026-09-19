Energy Giants Are Betting Billions on a World of Longer Oil Routes

Global maritime and energy markets are currently showing two significant developments. Both indicate they should not be treated as separate market stories, but as an intertwined sector. Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC investment arm, XRG, is reportedly considering acquiring up to 50% of Energos Infrastructure, a floating-LNG company valued at around $3 billion. At the same time, shipowners have ordered more VLCCs in 2026 than in any comparable period for at least the last 25 years. One transaction is about gas infrastructure; the other is about crude transportation.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com