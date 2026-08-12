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13.08.2026 00:00:00

EIA Sees 600,000 Bpd of Middle East Oil Still Offline by End-2027

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88.09 USD -1%
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The longer-than-expected closure of the Strait of Hormuz means that some part of the oil production in the Middle East will remain shut in through the end of next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) this week. The renewed tensions in the Middle East that began in late July and have been simmering so far in August will keep traffic at Hormuz severely constrained through this month, which has prompted the EIA to hike its third-quarter oil price forecasts as lower supply would…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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