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11.09.2026 19:04:36

Drone Strikes Hit Saudi Arabia’s Vital East-West Oil Pipeline

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100.03 USD -2.39%
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Saudi Arabia’s critical East-West oil pipeline system was struck on Thursday, with multiple pumping stations hit in an attack that could threaten one of the kingdom’s most important crude export routes, according to CNN, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The confirmation comes after satellite data on Thursday pointed to unusual activity along the pipeline corridor. OilPrice.com reported that NASA FIRMS had detected multiple large fires near the East-West pipeline, while Sentinel-3 imagery appeared to show a massive…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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