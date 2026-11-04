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04.11.2026 15:00:00

Democrats Win Texas Oil Regulator Seat for First Time Since 1990

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Texas voters on Tuesday elected a Democrat to the Railroad Commission, the regulator of the state’s oil and gas industry, for the first time since 1990. They also elected a Democratic governor who promised to halt new data center construction. Democrats running against data centers took the governorships of Georgia and Ohio and won control of Georgia’s utility regulator. Voters cast those ballots with gasoline at its highest Election Day price on record. State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, a former oilfield engineer who calls himself a “drill…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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