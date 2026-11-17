Democrats Target Trump’s $100 Billion Venezuela Oil Deal
Democrats Target Trump’s $100 Billion Venezuela Oil Deal
Congressional Democrats are preparing multiple investigations into President Donald Trump's $100 billion Venezuela oil agreement, with plans to subpoena administration officials over a deal that handed a little-known private company rights to 17 Venezuelan oilfields. The August agreement gives Alejandro Betancourt's North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) 100-year concessions covering fields with an estimated 65 billion barrels of reserves. Washington receives a 35% equity stake in the company and the right to purchase 20% of its oil production…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com