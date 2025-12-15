Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’037 1.2%  SPI 17’915 1.1%  Dow 48’417 -0.1%  DAX 24’230 0.2%  Euro 0.9359 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’753 0.6%  Gold 4’303 0.0%  Bitcoin 68’360 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7965 0.1%  Öl 60.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
Uranboom treibt Kirkstone Metals-Aktie in ungeahnte Höhen
Oracle-Aktie fällt dennoch weiter: OpenAI-Rechenzentren offenbar ohne Zeitverzug
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 21:28:00

Crude Oil Tumbles On Oversupply Concerns

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's choppy trading day modestly lower, the price of crude oil has shown a more substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Crude for January delivery has tumbled $0.62 or 1.1 percent to $56.82 a barrel after slipping $0.16 or 0.3 percent to $57.44 a barrel in the previous session.

The steep drop by the price of crude oil came as lingering oversupply concerns offset worries about potential supply disruptions.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the Russia-Ukraine, with the potential for a peace deal weighing on oil prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered to drop Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance following talks with the United States.

Meanwhile, traders seemed to shrug off potential supply disruptions due to rising tensons between the United States and Venezuela.

Last week, the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the coast of the South American country and also announced a series of new sanctions targeting the family of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

Venezuela's foreign ministry said it "strongly denounces and condemns what constitutes blatant theft and an act of international piracy."

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’382.04 10’857.00
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’514.42 3’365.96
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’543.61 3’400.13
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 668.67 635.13
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 27’949.60 27’167.42
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 286.11 187.05
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 60.02 51.15
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 1’867.44 1’602.53

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens uneins: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung zur Vergabe des Milliardenauftrags
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:07 Trump zu Ukraine-Krieg: Sind 'näher' an einer Lösung
21:15 ROUNDUP: Europäer für multinationale Truppe als Garantie für Ukraine
21:09 ROUNDUP/Kiew: Russisches U-Boot gesprengt - Moskau dementiert
20:43 Europäer wollen multinationale Truppe als Garantie für Kiew
20:41 Devisen: Euro gibt im US-Handel Tagesgewinne fast komplett ab
20:38 Trinidad und Tobago öffnet Flughäfen für US-Militärflugzeuge
20:33 ROUNDUP: Internet-Ausfall im Bundestag - Ursache offen
19:46 Aktien New York: Moderate Verluste - Umschichtungen im Gange
19:37 Bauernproteste in Frankreich nach Ausbruch von Rinderkrankheit
19:22 Merz fordert von Putin Waffenstillstand über Weihnachten