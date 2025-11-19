Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’095 0.0%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’073 0.1%  Bitcoin 71’922 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8060 0.8%  Öl 63.5 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
So bewegen sich Franken, Euro und Dollar
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Novartis-Aktie: Produktion künftig in North Carolina im grossen Stil
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Suche...
19.11.2025 20:44:55

Crude Oil Tumbles As Oversupply Concerns Increase

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil tumbled on Wednesday after yesterday's surge, with various data points reinforcing oversupply concerns. Reports the U.S. is renewing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war also weighed on oil prices, as a ceasefire could allow the free flow of Russian oil into the market.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading down by $1.22 (or 2.01%) at $59.52 per barrel.

On the inventory front, according to Tuesday's data from the American Petroleum Institute, crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 4.4 million barrels in the week ending November 14 following a 1.3 million-barrel build the previous week. This third straight weekly build in crude inventories suggests the U.S. is adequately stocked for the year.

However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a pullback by U.S. crude oil inventories.

The EIA said crude oil inventories in the U.S. slid by 3.426 million barrels for the week ending November 14, more than market expectations of a 0.6 million decrease. At 424.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

For the same period, while gasoline and distillate inventories (which includes heating oil and diesel) rose by 2.3 million barrels and 0.2 million barrels respectively, heating oil inventories alone dropped by 0.5 million barrels.

The International Energy Agency has already warned that the oil glut in 2026 could be worse than expected.

Further, a new oil market outlook from Goldman Sachs projects approximately a 2 million barrels per day global surplus in 2026.

According to a Reuter's report based on new customs and production data, China (the world's biggest crude importer) has multiplied both strategic and commercial stocks utilizing the recent bearish trend. China's surplus crude oil reached about 690,000 barrels per day in October, up from about 570,000 bpd in September.

Even as U.S. sanctions on two Russian oil majors, Rosneft and Lukoil, are set to take effect from November 21, the sanctions are already starting to show the impact on Russia's revenue.

Despite facing sanctions from the U.S. and the west (which were intended to force Russia to halt its war against Ukraine) in an overnight attack, Russia fired 470 drones and 48 missiles at various Ukrainian targets.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is now working with Russia on a 28-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. As of now, Ukraine is not involved directly, although Ukrainian officials confirmed receiving "signals of U.S. proposal."

According to Kpler data, Russia's overall shipments across all destinations decreased by 28% to 2.78 million bpd in November so far. Approximately, 50% of loaded tankers are travelling without a precise unloadable destination searching for buyers.

Deliveries to the three major Russian oil purchasers China, India, and Turkey have decreased considerably by 47%, 66%, and Turkey 87% respectively.

Russia is compelled to offer its oil at discounted prices.

In the U.S., the minutes of last month's Federal Reserve's meeting are widely anticipated by traders to know more about the central bank's assessment of the national economy against the backdrop of tariffs and the recent historically long shutdown.

The Fed's decision next month could impact the U.S. dollar and consequently affect oil prices in the short-term, as oil is a dollar-driven commodity.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 10’914.39 10’395.42
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’365.55 3’224.54
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’393.50 3’257.28
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 640.34 608.45
Goldbarren 250 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 26’780.47 26’013.47
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 252.06 156.08
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 49.43 41.51
Silberbarren 1000 g divers - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 1’526.96 1’292.82

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Ambitionierte Prognose treibt den Kurs - So reagieren RENK und HENSOLDT
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Vertrauensverlust bei DroneShield-Aktie? Abverkauf durch Manager sorgt für Skepsis bei Grossinvestoren
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
Vor Fed-Protokoll und NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Nach Insider-Verkäufen und Kommunikationsfehlern: DroneShield-Aktie erholt sich
Exportfreigabe für Israel: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT tiefer

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Darauf setzt David Einhorn an der Börse
So investiert David Einhorn im dritten Quartal 2025
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im dritten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:47 US-Militärdelegation führt Gespräche in Kiew
21:07 ROUNDUP: Neue Angriffe Israels auf Gaza - Tote
20:53 Bundesverkehrsminister kündigt weitere Entlastungen bei Flugpreisen an
20:52 Devisen: Eurokurs weitet Verluste aus
20:07 Aktien New York: Erholung erlahmt - alle Augen auf Nvidia
20:02 ROUNDUP/Nord Stream: Italien erlaubt Auslieferung von Ukrainer
19:58 Medien: USA und Russland handeln Plan für Kriegsende aus
19:52 Anwalt: Auslieferung von Nord-Stream-Verdächtigem erlaubt
19:31 Merz hofft trotz Absagen auf G20-Erklärung
19:28 Frankreich: Handelsverbände verklagen Shein wegen unlauteren Wettbewerbs