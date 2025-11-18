Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’238 -0.8%  DAX 23’173 -1.8%  Euro 0.9261 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’534 -1.9%  Gold 4’075 0.7%  Bitcoin 74’342 1.5%  Dollar 0.7995 0.4%  Öl 65.0 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Top News
Short-Positionen gegen den Boom: Deutsche Bank wappnet sich wohl gegen die KI-Blase
Ausblick: NVIDIA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Dienstagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
KI-Wettbewerb: Anthropic erhält Grossinvestition von Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft und NVIDIA
Bell-CEO: Kunden greifen zu günstigeren Produkten - Marge leidet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.11.2025 20:46:07

Crude Oil Surges As U.S. Government Reopening Spurs Energy Demand Expectations

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil soared on Tuesday as the end of the U.S. government shutdown last week has accelerated expectations of brisk energy and oil demand, overriding persisting excess supply concerns.

WTI Crude Oil for December delivery was last seen trading up by $0.90 (or 1.49%) at $60.80 per barrel.

In the U.S., the shutdown that began on October 1 came to an end last Thursday.

The economy came to a standstill with 750,000 federal employees out of a job and several agencies closed. However, the reopening has now accelerated expectations that the U.S. would be back in business.

As the Thanksgiving holiday season is nearing, the demand for energy and consumption is anticipated to increase.

This renewed the impetus in markets supporting oil prices on the upside.

On October 22, the U.S. announced sanctions on Russian oil exports, targeting oil corporations, Rosneft and Lukoil. The U.S. gave November 21 as a deadline for all countries to wrap up trade relations with these two oil companies.

To add pressure to Russia, the Senate is bringing forward legislation, which has the consent of president, to severely sanction Russia's trading partners.

So far, Russia has defied sanctions and is ceaselessly pursuing its aggression against Ukraine. In retaliation, over the past three months, Ukraine has targeted nearly 28 refineries.

Yesterday, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control stated that the sanction announcement is having the intended effect on denting Russian revenues, with Russia compelled to sell at discounted prices.

Supply side concerns continue to remain for Russian oil.

According to a Reuter's report, China's surplus of crude oil was about 690,000 barrels per day in October, up from about 570,000 bpd in September, based on official data calculations. The world's largest oil importer is apparently building a supply cushion to manage any future supply disruption in the oil market.

After two years of cuts, OPEC+ has been scaling up production. At its last meeting on November 2, however, the cartel agreed to pause output hikes for the first quarter, 2026.

The decision was seen as an indicator that the group was in agreement that the demand growth outlook would be slower than expected. For December, the alliance is adding only a modest volume of 137,000 bpd to its total output.

In its latest monthly oil market report, the cartel expected non-OPEC supply growth in 2026 to hit 1.3 million barrels daily, while global demand was expected to grow at 1.6 million barrels daily.

Of note, the secretary-general of OPEC, Haitham al Ghais today stated that OPEC does not project an oil supply surplus for 2026.

The Gaza Peace Plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump has been endorsed by U.N. Security Council. While Israel has called for the expulsion of Hamas from Palestine region, Hamas has rejected the U.N. resolution.

Markets are now eyeing the U.S. Energy Information Administration's report to be released tomorrow to keep track of oil inventories in the U.S.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its next decision on interest rates in December, which would impact the U.S. dollar value.

Analysts feel that in the short-term, oil prices would be impacted by the a change in the value of U.S. dollar as well as Russia's response to oil sanctions.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 10’837.51 10’318.55
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’341.07 3’201.00
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’368.82 3’233.49
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 635.68 604.00
Goldbarren 250 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 26’588.26 25’821.30
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 251.04 155.15
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 49.11 41.22
Silberbarren 1000 g divers - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 1’516.70 1’283.50

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Ambitionierte Prognose treibt den Kurs - So reagieren RENK und HENSOLDT
Roche-Aktie springt an: Forschungserfolg mit Brustkrebsmittel
Vor wichtiger Bilanzvorlage: So bewertet Morgan Stanley die NVIDIA-Aktie
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Cloudflare-Aktie im Sinkflug: Störung legt zeitweise Tausende Websites lahm
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
So hat die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Im 3. Quartal 2025 nahm Starinvestor George Soros zahlreiche Änderungen an seinem Depot vor. Ein ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:15 ROUNDUP: US-Repräsentantenhaus stimmt für Freigabe von Epstein-Akten
20:55 US-Repräsentantenhaus stimmt für Freigabe von Epstein-Akten
20:54 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt unter 1,16 US-Dollar
20:30 ROUNDUP: Spanien sagt Ukraine neue Hilfen von über 800 Millionen zu
20:23 Meta-Aktie dennoch tiefer: US-Gericht lehnt Abspaltung von Instagram und WhatsApp ab
20:13 Spanien sagt Ukraine neue Hilfen von über 800 Millionen zu
20:00 ROUNDUP: Deutschland will Fahrplan für Abkehr von Öl, Gas und Kohle
19:57 Saudi-Arabien offen für besseres Verhältnis zu Israel
19:46 Aktien New York: Dow grenzt Verluste nach tiefstem Stand seit Mitte Oktober ein
20:06 SMA Solar-Aktie: Jefferies hebt SMA Solar auf 'Buy' - Ziel erhöht auf 39 Euro