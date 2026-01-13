Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’182 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9327 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’594 -0.1%  Bitcoin 75’373 3.7%  Dollar 0.8009 0.4%  Öl 65.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Alphabet A29798540
Top News
Delta-Aktie in Rot: Im Tagesgeschäft weniger verdient - Gewinnziel für 2026 enttäuscht
HIAG-Aktie: NorthC Schweiz wird durch langjährigen Mietvertrag zu einem der grössten HIAG-Mieter
Avolta-Aktie: Neugestaltung von 12 Food- und Getränkestandorten am Flughafen Genf
Zuckerfabriken Aarberg und Frauenfeld-Aktie: Betrieb in Frauenfeld wieder aufgenommen
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
13.01.2026 20:51:48

Crude Oil Skyrockets As U.S.-Iran Confrontation Sparks Output Disruption Concerns

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Tuesday, extending a recent surge amid increasing geopolitical risk-premium due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have raised output-and-supply related concerns.

WTI Crude Oil for February delivery was last seen trading up by $1.55 (or 2.61%) at $61.05 per barrel.

Starting in December 2025, angered by the incompetence of the ruling regime in handling the escalating price rise and fall in Iranian Rial, civilians in Iran grouped to protest against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding his ouster.

With the protests spreading throughout the nation day by day, clashes between security forces and demonstrators have led to the deaths of thousands.

The uprising continues with the nation suffering an internet blackout disabling the world from getting an accurate picture of the clashes.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had earlier warned Iran not to unleash violence against demonstrators, is reportedly planning to intervene militarily.

In addition, Trump threatened nations doing business with Iran of 25% tariffs on their imports to the U.S.

After dislodging President Nicolas Maduro from power and extraditing him to the U.S., where he is facing serious criminal charges, Trump had a high-profile meet with senior executives of leading U.S. and European energy firms.

Trump urged them to invest around $100 billion in Venezuela to revive the nation's oil industry.

Despite the CEO of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods stating that Venezuela is "un-investible" for now, Trump is urging them to utilize the opportunity.

Experts warn that the speed, scale and continuity of increased Venezuelan supply may not be as Trump foresees.

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russia attacked Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv and launched a separate missile attack on Kyiv.

The revised 20-point peace proposal drafted by the U.S. is awaiting Russian President Vladimir Putin's nod though Ukraine has given a go-ahead.

The Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that it is now up to Russia to show that it is interested in peace.

Crude output from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan projects face obstacles following a series of drone attacks on their oil tankers near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

According to a Reuters survey, OPEC's output in December fell by 100,000 barrels per day as supply declined from Iran and Venezuela's crude declined by estimated 70,000 bpd with output averaging 28.40 million bpd in December, down from November's revised numbers.

This significant drop comes despite the coalition's consensus decision to hike production for December.

In the U.S. today, Automatic Data Processing data revealed that private employers added an average of 11,750 jobs per week for the four weeks ending December 20, 2025, up from an average gain of 11,000 during the prior period.

The data show that job creation is happening positively but at a modest pace.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data revealed that month-over-month core consumer prices in the US, (which exclude food and energy) rose by 0.2% from the previous month for December 2025, slightly softer than the median market expectations of a 0.3% increase.

The annual core consumer price inflation rate, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, stood at 2.6% in December 2025,

Month-over-month consumer prices increased by 0.3% in December, in line with market estimates. Of note, October and November months' data were unavailable due to the shutdown going on then.

The annual inflation rate in the US remained at 2.7% in December 2025, again in line with market expectations.

The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 99.14, up by 0.28 (or 0.28%) today.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’268.95 11’652.91
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’793.49 3’609.80
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’825.00 3’646.45
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 721.76 681.14
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 30’143.43 29’157.19
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 360.48 237.73
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 88.74 69.21
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’590.95 2’208.59

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Sika-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzrückgang in 2025 - weiter verhaltene Märkte erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Sergio Ermotti will wohl im April 2027 zurücktreten
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:00 Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt leicht unter Druck
20:27 Menschenrechtler: Mehr als 2.500 Tote bei Protesten im Iran
20:10 Aktien New York: Anleger treten nach Rekorden auf die Bremse
19:58 Trotz Kritik an X: EU-Spitzenvertreter nicht bei Mastodon
20:38 Bitpanda-Aktie voraus? Krypto-Handelsplattform will wohl in Frankfurt an die Börse
19:31 ROUNDUP: Bauern protestieren mit Hunderten Traktoren in Paris
19:30 Irans Ex-Kaiserin ruft Militär auf: Schließt euch Protest an
19:29 Bericht: Mehr als 700 Demonstranten im Iran getötet
20:25 Meta-Aktie in Rot: Stellenabbau in verlustreicher VR-Sparte
20:08 Edelmetalle steigen weiter: Gold und Silber auf neuen Höchstständen