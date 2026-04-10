Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’183 0.2%  SPI 18’490 0.6%  Dow 47’917 -0.6%  DAX 23’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9255 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’926 0.5%  Gold 4’754 -0.3%  Bitcoin 57’682 1.6%  Dollar 0.7889 -0.1%  Öl 94.7 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Intel-Aktie im Höhenflug: Google-KI-Pakt entfacht Rekordrally
Sazerac meldet wohl Interesse an Brown-Forman an: Aktie sinkt nach Übernahmegerüchten
Lockheed Martin-Aktie steigt nach Milliarden-Deal - so reagieren Rheinmetall, TKMS, RENK und HENSOLDT
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ETF-Sparplan richtig starten: Ohne typische Anfängerfehler
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
10.04.2026 20:46:49

Crude Oil Plummets As Trump Pressures Iran To Fully Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, crude oil prices have shown a significant move back to the downside on Friday as President Donald Trump continues to pressure Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

WTI Crude Oil for May month delivery was last seen trading down by $1.15 (or 1.18%) at $96.72 per barrel.

A two-week ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran announced late Tuesday moderately calmed the markets as it brought a pause to the tension gripping global markets since February 28 when the conflict broke out.

During the announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that the success of the truce plan hangs on Iran's commitment to stop making nuclear weapons as well as opening up the Strait of Hormuz immediately.

Trump also warned that =U.S. forces will remain stationed near Iran and would strike back with more might if Iran does not adhere to the decisions agreed to during the ceasefire.

The Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran since the start of the conflict kept crude oil prices at higher levels, and as a result, inflation squeezed world's major economies.

Around 200-plus oil tankers have been stranded at sea carrying cargoes shipped for several Asian and European nations.

However, despite several nations eagerly waiting, Iran has not completely opened up the narrow seaway. It has permitted a restricted movement of up to 15 ships to cross through the strait.

In addition, Iran has reportedly authorized the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to supervise the operations.

Raising the concerns of ship owners, Iran provided a navigating map to avoid the sea mines (placed by Iran).

In addition, reports surfaced that Iran was planning to collect a high toll (possibly around $2 million per ship) henceforth for all vessels that move through the channel.

Sending a message for the public, Iran's current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated management of the Strait of Hormuz is about to see a new stage and added that the situation would not return to the pre-war status.

According to ABC News, Trump expressed his displeasure over Iran continuing to curtail the ship movement and asked them to stop plans to collect fees to pass through.

Through Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of doing a dishonorable job of not letting ships through the strait as agreed. In a separate post, he stated that oil will start flowing "with or without Iran's help."

Of significant note, on April 8, Trump stated that the U.S. is planning for a joint venture to manage the strait to ensure completely a secure traffic.

"The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" Trump posted this afternoon.

Ship owners are restless over the prevailing uncertainty and confusion on the levies as the strait being a natural seaway, charging a toll would not be applicable as per the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Experts are also concerned of a broader uncertainty depending on the outcome of the U.S.-Iran discussions during this ceasefire period to explore ways to end hostilities permanently. Complete normalcy signs are yet to return in the gulf as Israel continued to bombard Lebanon though it agreed to conduct peace talks soon.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is leading a team of negotiators for meeting Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Minutes before his departure, Vance warned that Iran should take the peace talks seriously. However, he expressed optimism about a positive outcome.

Without mentioning who launched the attack, citing an official source from energy ministry, Saudia Arabia's state news agency SPA reported that attacks on Saudi's energy facilities have weaned away the nation's oil production capacity by around 600,000 barrels per day and throughput on its East-West Pipeline by about 700,000 bpd.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’530.97 11’787.13
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’836.75 3’650.54
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’893.19 3’709.84
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 735.86 685.37
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 30’798.48 29’492.52
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 320.23 185.35
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 77.11 59.18
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’219.94 1’883.04

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Palantir-Aktie rutscht ab: Bericht über Mitarbeiter-Zugriff auf interne NHS-Kommunikationssysteme
Lockheed Martin-Aktie steigt nach Milliarden-Deal - so reagieren Rheinmetall, TKMS, RENK und HENSOLDT
Idorsia: Amer Joseph zum neuen Chief Medical Officer ernannt - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Mutares kauft zwei Autozulieferer von Magna - Aktie leichter
Gold vor Mega-Rally? Yardeni prognostiziert 10'000 Dollar bis 2030 trotz Bärenmarkt
Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Umsatz über 15 Milliarden US-Dollar - Analysten bleiben bullish
JPMorgan belässt UBS auf "Overweight" - Aktie schwächer

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 15/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 15/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.