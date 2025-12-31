Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’133 -0.5%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’791 -0.1%  Gold 4’311 -0.7%  Bitcoin 69’444 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7929 0.2%  Öl 60.8 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
ETF oder Aktienfonds? In 6 Schritten zur richtigen Anlage-Entscheidung
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Mittwochabend am Rohstoffmarkt
Allianz Global Investors Ausblick 2026: Chancen für Anleihenanleger im Fokus
4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen
Suche...
31.12.2025 20:41:42

Crude Oil Moves Lower Amid Thin Trading, Strengthening U.S. Dollar

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil declined on Wednesday, extending yesterday's losses amid slim holiday season trading with investors refraining from big moves along with an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar.

In addition, traders parsed various inventory data releases from yesterday and today.

WTI Crude Oil for February delivery was last seen trading down by $0.48 (or 0.83%) at $57.47 per barrel.

The holiday season, which began last week, is set to end soon and hence traders backed away from risky bets.

As broadly expected, the minutes of the December meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve released yesterday showed divisions among policymakers on future rate cuts.

Today, the U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 98.33, up by 0.10 (or 0.10%) today.

Today, data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed that for the week ending December 26, crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by 1.934 million barrels, well-above market expectations of a 0.9 million-barrel fall.

The commercial crude inventory stood at 423 million barrels.

For the same period, gasoline inventories climbed by 5,845,000 barrels, distillate inventories rose by 4.977 million barrels, and heating oil inventories rose by 134,000 barrels.

Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute revealed that for the week ending December 26, crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by 1.7 million barrels.

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war has shown positive signals.

Despite territorial concessions being a core of dispute in the revised 20-point proposal, Russia stated that the negotiations are nearing the final stage, although Trump said "one or two thorny issues" remain.

Expressing distrust with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Trump should visit Ukraine to assess the situation. Zelenskyy is set to discuss the peace deal with his European allies on January 6 before signing.

The U.S-Venezuela conflict has moved to a new phase.

The CIA confirmed conducting a drone strike on December 24 on the coastal port of Venezuela. So far, the U.S. had been engaged in sea-borne offensives against the Latin American nation.

With this attack, the U.S. offensives have migrated inside Venezuelan territory.

Russia or China, political allies of Venezuela, have not stepped into the scenario though concerns remain they may do so.

In the Middle East, the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over Yemen took a dramatic turn after the Saudi-led coalition launched an airstrike in southern Yemen's port of Mukalla on, what it called, an unauthorized shipment linked to UAE carrying weapons for STC separatists.

Following these strikes, UAE agreed to pull out its forces out of Yemen.

Eager to push the Gaza Peace Accord to the next phase, Trump wants Palestinian militant group Hamas to disarm completely as committed by them in phase one of the plan. Trump warned them of dire consequences if they fail to do so.

With Iran's president calling for an "all-out war" against the U.S., Israel, and the West as their sanctions on Iranian oil has been draining Iran's finances, Trump warned Iran not to renew its nuclear program.

With sarcasm, Trump stated that the U.S. does not want to "waste a B-2."

The OPEC+ alliance has paused its output hike target for early 2026.

Experts have been warning of oversupply in the next year and consequential reduction in prices.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 11’417.83 10’847.06
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’525.38 3’362.91
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 3’554.66 3’397.06
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 670.75 634.56
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 28’037.05 27’142.58
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 310.04 205.40
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 69.71 56.07
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’095.36 1’786.01

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen
4. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag im Plus
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dennoch fester: Erneute Störung des Onlinebankings
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Ray Dalio prognostiziert KI-Boom im Nahen Osten
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kaum verändert - Gold und Silber brechen ein

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in 2025
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in Q4 2025
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:00 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt zum US-Dollar nach
20:04 Aktien New York: Leichte Verluste am letzten Handelstag des Jahres
19:57 WDH/Witkoff: Mit Europäern über Sicherheitsgarantien gesprochen
19:43 Witkoff: Mit Europäern über Sicherheitsgarantien gesprochen
19:42 Silberpreis am letzten Handelstag des Jahres unter Druck
18:25 US-Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste
18:20 Ölpreise sinken etwas
18:10 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:59 Aktien Asien: Verluste
17:44 Stimmung in Chinas Industrie hellt sich überraschend auf