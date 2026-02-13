|
13.02.2026 20:40:25
Crude Oil Inches Higher But On Pace For Weekly Loss
Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln
Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.Jetzt informieren
(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil has moved modestly higher during trading on Friday, regaining some ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session.
After plunging $1.79 or 2.8 percent to $62.84 a barrel during Thursday's session, crude for March delivery has risen was last seen trading up $0.06 or 0.1 percent at $62.90 a barrel.
Despite the uptick on the day, oil is headed for the first back-to-back weekly drop this year after the International Energy Agency lowered its global oil demand forecast for 2026 and projected a sizeable surplus despite outages that cut supply in January.
U.S.-Iran tensions eased somewhat, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that negotiations with Iran could stretch for as long as a month.
As talks between Iranian and U.S. officials continue over Iran's nuclear program, Trump threatened Iran Thursday with "very traumatic" consequences if it fails to make a nuclear deal.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was skeptical about the quality of any such agreement.
|Name
|Kaufen
|Verkaufen
|Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro
|12’913.29
|12’114.35
|Gold Krügerrand 1 oz
|3’998.61
|3’750.89
|Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz
|4’031.82
|3’788.98
|Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge
|758.97
|707.76
|Goldbarren 250 g - philoro
|31’754.28
|30’310.63
|Silber CombiBar® 100 g
|321.85
|184.10
|Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz
|78.05
|58.80
|Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller
|2’291.34
|1’910.27
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen im Plus -- SMI geht nach Rekordhoch fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte vor dem Wochenende weiter zu. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25'000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer.