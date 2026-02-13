Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’559 0.2%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9116 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’035 2.3%  Bitcoin 52’992 4.1%  Dollar 0.7680 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek-Affäre: NVIDIA-Aktie rückt in den Fokus des US-Kongresses
Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
So viel Gewinn hätte eine Chainlink-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
13.02.2026 20:40:25

Crude Oil Inches Higher But On Pace For Weekly Loss

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - The price of crude oil has moved modestly higher during trading on Friday, regaining some ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session.

After plunging $1.79 or 2.8 percent to $62.84 a barrel during Thursday's session, crude for March delivery has risen was last seen trading up $0.06 or 0.1 percent at $62.90 a barrel.

Despite the uptick on the day, oil is headed for the first back-to-back weekly drop this year after the International Energy Agency lowered its global oil demand forecast for 2026 and projected a sizeable surplus despite outages that cut supply in January.

U.S.-Iran tensions eased somewhat, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that negotiations with Iran could stretch for as long as a month.

As talks between Iranian and U.S. officials continue over Iran's nuclear program, Trump threatened Iran Thursday with "very traumatic" consequences if it fails to make a nuclear deal.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was skeptical about the quality of any such agreement.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’913.29 12’114.35
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 3’998.61 3’750.89
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 4’031.82 3’788.98
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 758.97 707.76
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 31’754.28 30’310.63
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 321.85 184.10
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 78.05 58.80
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’291.34 1’910.27

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Overweight für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie nach Barclays Capital-Analyse
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Vormittag an
Sanofi-Aktie in Rot: Scheidende Merck-Chefin wechselt an die Spitze des Pharmakonzerns
Amazon-Aktie folgt Microsoft: Nächster Big-Tech-Wert im Bärenmarkt
SMI schliesslich tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Siemens Healthineers-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 07/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 07/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:29 ROUNDUP: USA schicken weiteren Flugzeugträger nach Nahost
20:24 'Blockiertes Land': Klingbeil dringt auf Reform-Kompromisse
20:23 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi will den Iran nicht regieren
20:19 Merz sagt Ukraine weitere Unterstützung zu
20:05 Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
19:56 ROUNDUP/US-Gouverneur Newsom: Trumps Zeit geht vorbei
19:49 US-Abgeordnete: Trump zerreißt transatlantische Partnerschaft
19:46 Aktien New York: Zaghafter Erholungsversuch nach Inflationsdaten
19:38 Trump über Nato-Partner: 'Sie sind alle meine Freunde'
19:09 Merz und Rubio sprechen über Ukraine-Krieg